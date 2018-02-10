Greene wants title after ‘Messi’ signing

Boston Town will begin next season amongst the title favourites, according to manager Dennis Greene.

The Poachers boss says he will be actively looking to strengthen his squad between now and August as he wants to have a crack at promotion in his first full season at the DWB Stadium.

“There will be a budget in place that will make us competitive in the league,” Greene said.

“It’s up to me to find the players that can help us get up there.

“But we want to win the league, and we want to begin next season as one of the title favourites.”

Greene has previously won the United Counties League Premier Division with St Neots, and is hoping for a repeat.

The new boss has already added Cameron Johnson to his squad.

Greene managed the lively attacker at Boston United, nicknaming him ‘Cameron Messi’ due to his diminutive stature and energy.

Boston host Daventry Town on Saturday (KO 3pm).

They will travel to face Wellingborough Whitworth on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

The Poachers were left without a fixture on Saturday as their match at Cogenhoe United was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.