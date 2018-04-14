Greene wants title-winning form from Boston Town

Dennis Greene wants his Boston Town side to finish the season with title-winning form.

The Poachers have eight United Counties League Premier Division matches left, including contests against four of the bottom five.

And Greene is keen for his team to keep on picking up the points.

“If we can beat the teams at the bottom and pick up a few more wins we could be ending the season with nine or 10 wins from our last 14 games - and that’s the sort of form you get from the teams at the top,” said Greene.

We’ve got games coming up that are winnable, and that’s what we want to keep on doing.”

Town hit the road twice this week, to face 12th-placed Kirby Muxloe on Saturday (KO 3pm) and basement side Northampton Sileby Rangers on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

Tuesday’s home contest against Cogenhoe was postponed because of a waterlogged picth.

The two sides will meet at the DWB Stadium on April 26.