Greene would love to sign former Pilgrims

Dennis Greene says he would love to bring a handful of his former Pilgrims to Boston Town.

The Poachers boss enjoyed three top-six finishes across the town with United, and believes he could entice a few of his old players to the DWB Stadium next year when he will be handed an improved budget.

Kaine Felix.

“There are four of five players that were part of my team at Boston United that I would like to see down here next season,” Greene told The Standard.

“We can’t do anything this year.

“But next season, when there is an improved budget in place I’ll be looking at bringing in a few players I’ve had before.

“I’ll speak to a few of them and try to get them to come down.”

Greene has already convinced ex-Pilgrim Cameron Johnson to join him at the DWB Stadium and spoke to Kaine Felix after he left Leamington.

Former Pilgrims Lewis Hilliard and Mark Jones have both been rumoured to be on Greene’s radar.

But the manager chose not to name names, instead discussing his hopes for next term.

“We want to build a really decent team that we think will be good enough to win the league next year,” he added.

“We’ll have a bigger budget and we’ll have a real good go.

“I’ve got a record of signing good players and hopefully I can put another good side together.”