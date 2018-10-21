Greswell brands Wyberton performance ‘unacceptable’ following 5-0 cup defeat

Joe Greswell branded Wyberton’s performance ‘unacceptable’ after they were beaten 5-0 at Lincoln United in the Challenge Cup on Saturday.

“I’ve got no problem losing games as we are playing better sides then last season and understand we will have good and bad days,” the Colts manager said.

“But today was unacceptable.

“Two or three can hold their heads high but others let them down.

“Skipper, Grant Butler deserves a mention. He never lets me down and, whatever the scoreline, he puts the effort in.

“If I had 10 Grant Butlers and a keeper I would win the league. That’s how much I think of him.”

The hosts started brightly without really creating any clear-cut chances but, as the half wore on, the Colts, back following a blank weekend, found their feet and got more into the game, creating chances but not really troubling Lincoln’s keeper.

The deadlock was broken on the half hour when Lincoln’s right back played a lovely cross into the box where a Wyberton defender lost the flight of the ball in the sun and turned into his own net.

The second came just before half time from a one-on-one situation.

Lincoln wrapped the game up from a corner five minutes after the re-start.

Goals four and five were great finishes from Lincoln’s point of view but Wyberton made errors leading up to both goals.