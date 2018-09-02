Greswell delighted as Wyberton end Cleethopes Reserves’ unbeaten start

Wyberton claimed the scalp of Lincs League pacesetters Cleethorpes Town Reserves at the Causeway on Saturday.

The Colts knew it was important to give nothing away against their unbeaten opponents, but they couldn’t have had a worse start.

James Doughty was called into early action from a Cleethorpes corner and, a minute later, he was picking the ball out of his net.

Wyberton failed to clear their lines and a ball in from the left-hand side found Sibbick on the edge of the box to fire home with just three minutes on the clock.

Unlike previous games, Wyberton picked themselves up and started getting some joy on the break and creating half chances.

A loose ball fell to Craig Parker just outside the box and he fired home into the bottom right-hand corner with a quarter-of-an-hour played.

It stayed that way until the 42nd minute when a long ball up field was headed onto Daniel White, who smartly put the ball over the oncoming keeper’s head to make it 2-1 to the home side at the break.

Wyberton led 3-1 after the interval, Curtis Revell knocking the ball low across the box for Nath Wright to have the final touch.

Cleethorpes piled on the pressure with Wyberton making the odd chance on the break.

Wyberton defended very well under pressure with everyone playing their part.

Doughty had to pull off two fine saves before, with a minute left on the clock, Revell chased down a sloppy pass to the Cleethorpes keeper, rounding his opponent and finishing into an empty net.

Manager Joe Greswell was thrilled with his team’s performance.

“We made a few little adjustments to how we set up and it worked perfectly,” he said.

“The midfield three of Jake Beauchamp, Grant Butler and Jamie Elston deserve a lot of credit for work off the ball.

“Everyone played a part but I was very happy with those three.

“Everything seemed to go right for us. We can enjoy the result but understand it doesn’t get any easier as Ruston are here next weekend and we need a bit more of the same if we are going to get a result.”

Saturday’s contest against defending champs Ruston Sports kicks off at 3pm at The Causeway.