Greswell delighted to see his Wyberton team ‘gutted’ at Gainsborough

Wyberton continued their unbeaten start to the Balcan Lightng Lincolnshire League season after coming away from Gainsborough Trinity Reserves with a point.

The contest finished goalless with the home side creating the more chances.

However, the Colts still did enough on the day to leave manager Joe Greswell wondering whether they could have nicked it.

“If this was last season, I would be celebrating this like a win,” he said.

“But the mentality has changed.

“Going into that changing room though, at the end of the game, I was happy as the lads where gutted we didn’t nick it.

“That’s great to see the team not happy when not getting three points. It’s a good habit to have.”

Greswell was also pleased that his side kept a clean sheet against one of the title favourites.

He added: “Everyone put a shift in, from the front man to the keeper.

“Their manager was gutted at the end that his team didn’t pick up all three points and I get that.

“They had more of the ball and created the more chances - 95 per cent of the people there would have said they battered us.

“Saying that, we knew and spoke about the fact that we weren’t going to turn up and be dominant in the game, have all the ball and create all these chances.

“We knew we had to have a bit of luck, which in truth we did. We defended well

“Any team would be stupid to turn up there against a good, young, fit and hungry side who are well managed and well drilled and expect to the boss the game.

“All in all I’m happy with the point, it shows we are going in the right direction and the boys’ attitudes where class.”

The first half saw Gainsborough take the game to Wyberton, forcing keeper James Doughty into a smart one-on-one save.

Wyberton looked dangerous from set pieces and saw a Jon Macleod goal disallowed for an apparent foul on the keeper from a corner.

The second half was similar to the first with Gainsborough asking questions of Wyberton and hitting the woodwork a number of times.

Again Wyberton had half chances as Trinity pushed for a winner, but in the end it ended goalless.

On Saturday Wyberton welcome Hykeham Town to The Causeway (KO 3pm).