Greswell questions added time as Wyberton beaten by last kick of the game

Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League

Brigg Town CIC 3 Wyberton 2

Wyberton boss Joe Greswell was left questioning the amount of added time as Lincs League leaders Brigg Town CIC clinched victory with the final touch of the game.

The Colts, who had Scott Dawson sent off, had led through Grant Butler and Elliot Pogson, only for the hosts to stage a comeback.

“We had a deep throw in their half,” Greswell said.

“I asked the ref how long was left and he said one minute. We protected the ball in their corner for about 90 seconds.

“They scored three minutes after the ref told me one.

“I felt he should have blown when the Brigg player won the ball back. That’s just my take on it.”

Both teams created early chances but it was the hosts who opened the scoring.

A long ball across field from the left found its way to the Zebras winger, whose blocked shot found its way to an oncoming teammate who fired home.

It stayed that way until half time but Wyberton were unlucky not to go in level at the break as Nath Wright got on the end of a weak back pass and rounded the keeper but shot wide.

The Colts levelled in the 55th minute.

A Brigg clearance found its way to Butler, who hit a 20-yard volley which looped over the keeper’s head.

Unfortunately Wyberton’s joy didn’t last long as Dawson received his second yellow card of the game, which left his side playing the remaining half hour with 10 men.

Wyberton took the lead in the 65th minute.

An Elliot Pogson free kick squeezed its way through the Brigg keeper’s arms and into the back of the net.

Again Wyberton’s joy didn’t last long as Brigg were awarded a penalty with 20 minutes to play, which they converted.

It looked like the game was going to end in a draw until Brigg made a long clearance upfield which fell to their winger on the left-hand side.

He played a ball into the box which deflected off Pogson and onto a Brigg forward’s head, the striker converting with the last touch of the game.

“Obviously the sending off killed us, but the lads deserved at least a point,” Greswell reflected.

“Speaking to their assistant after the game, he said that’s the toughest game they have had all season.

“We take pride on comments like that, but we know we have to start picking up wins and fast.”

Wyberton are at home on Saturday, hosting Lincoln United Reserves (KO 3pm).