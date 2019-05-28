Grimsby Town added to Boston United pre-season fixtures, date set for Scunthorpe clash

Grimsby Town will visit Boston United for a pre-season friendly.

Michael Jolley’s side will visit the Jakemans Stadium on Thursday, July 11.

The contest - which could see James McKeown, Max Wright and Ahkeem Rose return to York Street - will kick off at 7.30pm.

Scunthorpe United - now managed by former United boss Paul Hurst - will arrive for a Lincolnshire Senior Cup clash on Wednesday, July 17 (KO 7.30pm).

The winners will host Stamford AFC in the quarter-finals.

Away friendlies at Worksop Town, Grantham Town and Cleethorpes Town have also been confirmed.

United travel to Worksop - summer signing Luke Shiels’s former club - on Monday, July 15 (KO 7.30pm).

They will arrive at Grantham on Tuesday, July 23 (KO 7.45pm and Cleethorpes seven days later on Tuesday, July 30 (KO 7.30pm).