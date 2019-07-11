Grimsby Town legend John McDermott ready to reel in Mariners as Boston United begin pre-season schedule

John McDermott is looking forward to locking horns with former club Grimsby Town.

The new Boston United assistant manager made more than 600 appearances for the Mariners in his 21-year, one-club playing career.

Boston will begin their pre-season schedule by hosting Town at the Jakemans Stadium tonight (7.30pm).

“I’m looking forward to it,” McDermott said.

“I have a lot of good memories there, even if my focus is now on doing well with Boston.

“We hope they have a good season and they’ll say the same to us. I always want all the Lincolnshire sides to do well - even Scunthorpe.”

United’s pre-season schedule will continue on Monday with a visit to Worksop Town (KO 7.30pm) before the arrival of Paul Hurst’s Iron on Wednesday in the county cup (KO 7.30pm).

Manager Craig Elliott told The Standard he will be looking to give his squad game time in the Grimsby and Scunthorpe games, while offering more opportunities for his current crop of trialists and hopefuls to shine at Worksop.