Hard work pays off as manager Clarey earns new kit for Fosdyke Sunday

Fosdyke Sunday are is reaping the rewards of hard work invested by manager Dave Clarey, with the gift from his employer of a brand-new club strip.

Dave was singled out by the Regard Group as an inspiring leader for the way he manages Pipwell Manor, a supported living service for people with learning disabilities and mental health issues, at a company conference earlier this year.

And investing in new kit for the Spalding Sunday League team Dave manages in his spare time is part of the way Regard has chosen to show their appreciation of his efforts.

Pipwell Manor, which is in Fosdyke, is currently home to four young men who share Dave’s passion for football and often come along to support the Fosdyke Sunday.

Dave (pictured far right) has led the Sunday League team since 2016 and enjoys extending his involvement in local football to include the people he supports during his working week.

Dave Clarey said: “The lads who live at Pipwell love to cheer the team on from the touchlines, and also enjoy having a pint with them in the local after the match.

“Involving the people we support with the Fosdyke Sundays is a brilliant way to increase their community involvement, and it’s great how warmly they’re always welcomed.”