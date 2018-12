Liam Harris has become Boston Town’s latest signing.

The 21-year-old, who has made 24 appearances for Sleaford Town, has switched to the DWB Stadium.

Poachers boss Gary Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk: “Liam’s a right-sided full back or midfielder.

“He’s a very fit and energetic player.”

Boston return to action on Saturday as they host Peterborough Northern Star (KO 3pm).