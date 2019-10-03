Harwood claims county pool title

Gav Harwood has been crowned the Lincolnshire Pool champion.

The 40-year-old claimed the title at Butlin’s, Skegness, after around a decade of trying to win the tournament.

Harwood, from Wyberton, had never previously been past the quarter-final stage, but did so this year after winning an epic three-hour battle with opponent Brendon McGarvey

He then beat Boston’s Stuart Whitaker 3-0 in the semis before meeting Neil Davey, ranked number five in the World Eightball Pool Federation, in the final.

Trailing 3-2, Gav kept his cool to win the final two frames and succeed 4-3 to become the county’s top dog for 2019 and collect the £1,000 winner’s cheque.

“It was unreal,” said Gav, explaining the feeling when he won the final.

“It was a bit surreal as I’d been trying for so many years.

“It was a nice moment (to collect the winner’s cheque), but it’s not about the money. It’s about getting my name on the trophy and being part of history.

“I’ll be back to defend it next year.”

Harwood, who also reached the semis of the doubles with partner Jamie Moore, plays for Wrangle’s Angel Inn in the Tuesday Night Pool League

Harwood, left, is pictured with organiser Ian Wilkinson.