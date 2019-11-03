Hat-trick hero Jordan Thewlis hopes Telford win can be turning point in Boston United’s away fortunes

Hat-trick hero Jordan Thewlis believes that Boston United’s victory at AFC Telford can be a turning point in the Pilgrims’ season.

The striker took his tally to 11 goals in 16 appearances as Boston came from behind to win 3-1 at New Bucks Head on Saturday.

But the statistics haven’t been as kind to United’s away form this season.

They may have recorded three FA Cup wins outside of Lincolnshire, but Saturday’s victory was Boston’s second win from eight National League North games on the road.

Now Thewlis says it is time for those away days to improve.

“We’ve been poor away from home, it’s been hard to put a finger on it really,” he told bufc.co.uk.

“We’ve had our own discussions on why that’s been so bad, but hopefully that’s a turning point today.”

United hit the woodwork twice and saw a Dominic Knowles effort disallowed in a first half which saw them head down the tunnel 1-0 behind.

“I think the first half was probably our best half of the season, and we were 1-0 down. That just sums football up a little bit,” Thewlis added.

“Credit to the lads for sticking with it as a lot of teams would have gone under there and felt sorry for themselves and lost the game, or nicked a point at most.”

Thewlis’ treble takes his tally to 11 goals.

The forward added: “I’m happy but it could have been a lot more. Just need to stay fit and keep scoring goals.”