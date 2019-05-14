“He has proven himself at this level!” Tom Platt becomes latest Boston United recruit

Tom Platt has become Boston United’s third summer signing.

The 25-year-old midfielder follows Jordan Thewlis and Luke Shiels into the Jakemans Stadium as Craig Elliott continues his summer rebuild.

“I think he’s another one who’s the right fit for this team,” the manager said of Platt, who has played alongside Shiels at Alfreton Town for the past two seasons.

“He’s 25, at the right age. He’s fit, mobile and has proven himself at this level over four or five seasons.

“He will fit right in to the way I want us to play next season.”

Platt began his career at York City, where he made 47 appearances.

He also has National League North experience with Harrogate Town and FC Halifax Town.