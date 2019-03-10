Help Swineshead Institute celebrate 100 years of football in the village

Swineshead Institute are preparing to celebrate 100 years of village football.

The club will mark the milestone with a Reunion Day, held on Sunday, May 26.

Swineshead Institute will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

The event will feature memorabilia, three live bands, a bar, barbecue, bouncy castle, climbing wall, veterans’s football match and more, running from noon to dusk.

The Institute would like to invite anyone involved with the club, which has run senior, boys and girls teams since its founding in 1919, plus anyone involved in local football, to the event.

The Swineshead Institute FC Centenary Facebook page already contains many photographs throughout the club’s hostory, but anyone who would like to share theirs can add them to the page.

Former Standard editor George Wheatman is currently writing the history of the club, from it’s founding in 1919.

Swineshead Institute will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

It is hoped the book will be on sale on the weekend.

Swineshead Institute will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

Swineshead Institute will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

Swineshead Institute will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

Swineshead Institute will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary.

Swineshead Institute will be celebrating their 100-year anniversary.