HEREFORD 0 BOSTON UNITED 2: Clare and Abbott on target as Pilgrims conclude campaign with back-to-back wins

Tom Clare and Brad Abbott found the net as Boston United ended their season with a 2-0 success at Hereford.

The Pilgrims concluded their campaign with back-to-back wins for the first time since victories over relegated FC United and Nuneaton in February.

And keeper George Willis did his part as he claimed his first clean sheet in 23 contests, the last being December’s 2-0 defeat of York City.

The game was a tale of three loanees. The Pilgrims travelled to Edgar Street without Max Wright, recalled by Grimsby Town and handed his Football League debut against Notts County.

But the ever-influential Clare scored the third goal of his impressive spell from Bradford City while fellow Bantam Cameron Hawkes was handed his first start for United after Ryan Cresswell’s withdrawal in the warm-up.

United’s second came courtesy of Abbott from the penalty spot.

After a blustery start, Boston’s Andi Thanoj saw a long-ranger tipped away by Matt Yates.

But moments after that warning Clare handed Boston a 33rd-minute lead, pouncing from close range following Nicky Wroe’s corner.

This seemed to spur the hosts into life as Rowan Liburd’s effort was blocked on the line by teammate Jordan Cullinane-Liburd, while George Willis was called upon to deny Tom Owen-Evans.

The second half began with Clare blasting wide while Liburd blazed Owen-Evans’s cutback over the other bar and Willis got behind James Waite’s strike.

United doubled their advantage from the penalty spot in the 76th minute following Josh Gowling’s trip on Ryn Qualter.

With regular spot kick taker Ben Davies suspended Abbott placed the ball and netted his fifth goal of the campaign.

In the dying seconds there was time for teenage youth teamer Taylor Gray to make his debut as United signed off for the summer.

HEREFORD: Yates, Hickman (Wharton HT), Greenslade, Thomas, Cullinane-Liburd, Gowling, O’Sullivan, Owen-Evans, Liburd, Richards, Symons (Waite HT); Subs (not used): Ezewele, Wesolowski, Finn.

UNITED: Willis, Middleton, Jackson, Thanoj, Qualter, Hakwes (Johnson 83), Wroe, Abbott, Clare (Gray 90), Rollins, Smith; Subs (not used): Parkin.

REF: Ben Speedie.

ATT: 2,232 (71).