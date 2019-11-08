"He's got nothing to prove in terms of talent!" Craig Elliott welcomes the return of Boston United midfielder George Green

George Green.

The ex-Everton youngster featured in last Tuesday’s county cup win over Grantham Town, after being out of action since September.

“George is a good player, he’s had a little while out of football, but he’s come back and was one of the better players on the pitch,” manager Elliott said following the 4-2 victory.

“He’s got nothing to prove in terms of his talent. He’s a great player, he just needs a run of games and to get a break.

“Hopefully, he can do that now.”