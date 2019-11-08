"He's got nothing to prove in terms of talent!" Craig Elliott welcomes the return of Boston United midfielder George Green
Craig Elliott welcomed the return of George Green to the Boston United squad.
The ex-Everton youngster featured in last Tuesday’s county cup win over Grantham Town, after being out of action since September.
“George is a good player, he’s had a little while out of football, but he’s come back and was one of the better players on the pitch,” manager Elliott said following the 4-2 victory.
“He’s got nothing to prove in terms of his talent. He’s a great player, he just needs a run of games and to get a break.
“Hopefully, he can do that now.”
Playmaker Green featured for 86 minutes before being replaced by Jamie Gaukroger, the former Tranmere man impressing with some quick footwork and going close to scoring with a free kick.