Boston Town head to Harborough Town looking to make it five wins in a row.

The Poachers have hit form in the past few weeks, recording wins against Eynesbury, Whitworth, Leicester Nirvana and Desborough.

And now Dennis Greene’s side head to sixth-placed Harborough in search of another three UCL Premier points.

Harborough recorded a 2-1 win at Town’s expense at the DWB Stadium earlier this season.

The match kicks off at 3pm.