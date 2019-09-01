High five! Greswell praises ‘professional job’ as Wyberton sink Brigg

Wyberton continued their unbeaten start to the season with a 5-1 win at home against Brigg Town Reserves on Saturday.

Manager Joe Greswell praised his side for the ‘professional job’ that the Colts have sometimes lacked in the past.

Man of the match Tyrone Chase with Greswell.

“I’m really happy with the win as in games like today we sometimes let ourselves down,” he said.

“No disrespect, but when we play lower-placed teams or not one of the big boys we sometimes think the game is already won and make life hard for us.

“Not today. We had a slow start but really grew into the game and did a professional job and got the three points.

“Performance-wise, everyone had a good game and played their part.”

However, Greswell did single out one player for attention.

“I have to give Tyrone Chase a special mention though. Last season, he was in and out the squad, playing in different positions and never really settling into a position.

“This pre-season we were struggling for bodies against Boston Town and we asked him to do a job out wide.

“He played well and has got better and better and made that position his own.

“At least three or four of our goals so far have gone through him. “He has been very good but I’m very demanding with him and always what more from him.

“He has to keep working hard, keep learning the position and keep influencing games.”

The visitors started strongly but it’s was the home side that scored first in this Lincs League contest.

Grant Butler’s long throw picked out Chase, who headed on to Danny Woods, with Woods heading home.

The goal kicked the life into Wyberton and they got better and better as the half went on.

Daniel White bagged a brace thorough two bits of individual magic, scoring two great goals from distance, giving his side a 3-0 lead going into half time.

It was four after the re-start as Chase delivered a lovely cross to find Nicky Frost, who tapped the ball home.

Number five came from Frost again, the player cutting inside and scoring a fantastic goal from distance.

Brigg never gave up and scored a well-deserved consolation goal.

Chase was named as the A1 Infrastructure & Building Ltd man of the match.

On Saturday the Colts welcome Sleaford Town Rangers to The Causeway (KO 3pm).