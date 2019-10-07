Home or away? Luke Shiels and Craig Elliott both want different things from Boston United's FA Cup draw

Luke Shiels and Craig Elliott have differing opinions on what they want from Boston United's FA Cup fourth qualifying round draw.

The draw will be made today from 1.30pm on talkSPORT 2.

Skipper Shiels, who scored the winner at Sutton Coldfield Town on Saturday, is keen for York Street to host its first FA Cup tie of the campaign.

"I don’t mind, anybody, as long as we’re at home," he said.

"I’d take anyone. We’re unbeaten at home, so as long as we get a home draw I don’t mind.

"If I had to choose, an underdog, at home.

"But at the end of the day we’ll prepare ourselves whether we get someone in a higher league or lower league."

After wins on the troad at Stamford and Sutton Coldfield, manager Elliott has a different view.

"I’m a bit superstitious. We’ve done well away from home so I’d like to continue that," he said.

"That’s how I work.

"But in the FA Cup we all know you take what comes, fingers crossed we can continue this run."