Home, sweet home! Thanoj wants Boston United to record first away win as they face Kettering Town

Andi Thanoj’s drive home from Kettering Town is short. But the Boston United midfielder hopes it will also be sweet.

Leicestershire-based Thanoj is hoping the Pilgrims can pick up their first away win of the campaign as they visit Latimer Park tonight (KO 7.45pm).

“I’ve played at Kettering a few times a few years ago,” he said.

“I know a few of their lads. They’re a good team but we’ve got a lot more about us this year and hopefully we’ll get a first away win.

“It’s 20 minutes from my house, so it’s like a home game for me.”

The Poppies’ return to the National League North sees them currently sitting 20th in the table.

They know where the net is, having scored 10 times in their opening eight matches - once more than United, but having played a game more.

However, they have conceded 18 times, the league’s second-worse record behind Bradford Park Avenue.

Kettering kicked off the campaign with a 2-1 home win against AFC Telford United, but have not won in any of their seven games since.

At home they have also drawn 1-1 with Chester before losing 2-1 to Gateshead and 5-3 against Kidderminster.

Ex-Pilgrim Ben Miles is in the Kettering squad.