Huddersfield Town defender Demeaco Duhaney hopes Boston United loan can take his game to the ‘next level’

Demeaco Duhaney hopes Boston United can help him take his career to the ‘next level.

The former Manchester City right back has joined the club on loan from Huddersfield Town, for whom he featured in the Premier League last season.

And he hopes that regular senior football can help him progress as a player.

“It’s just I’ve got a lack of first team experience really,” Duhaney (pictured) said of his loan move.

“I need to get the games in and go out and perform at first team level. I need to take it to the next level.

“I’m excited to keep playing and I just want to keep getting better.”

The 21-year-old says he has already settled in after making his debut at York City last week.

“Everyone’s good lads, they’ve welcomed me in,” he added.

“I’m settled.”