Hurst returns to York Street as Boston United prepare or Scunthorpe cup clash

Boston United will go head to head with former manager Paul Hurst this evening as the Pilgrims play their first competitive match of the season.

Scunthorpe United will arrive at the Jakemans Stadium for a Lincolnshire Senior Cup clash.

“We have to be at it against good teams, they’re hard games,” said United boss Craig Elliott, who has ruled out using a host of trialists on this occasion.

“It’ll be a limited squad, and they’ll bring a strong squad, so we’re taking it seriously.”

The match will be Hurst’s first competitive fixture as Iron boss.

Along with Rob Scott, he helped guide Boston to promotion in 2010 as the Pilgrims won the UniBond Premier play-offs with a 2-1 extra-time success at Bradford Park Avenue.

Hurst and Scott helped guide United to a third-place finish in the Blue Square North the following season, but the duo left to join Grimsby Town with seven matches remaining, Boston losing to Guiseley in the play-off semi-finals after Jason Lee and Lee Canoville took over in the dug-out.

Hurst guided the Mariners to promotion to League Two via the play-offs before moving to League One Shewsbury Town and then Championship side Ipswich Town.

Kick off will be at 7.30pm.

