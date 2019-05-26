Hurst set to return to the Jakemans

Former Boston United manager Paul Hurst will return to York Street in pre-season.

The new Scunthorpe boss will oversee his side’s Lincolnshire Senior Cup tie at the Jakemans Stadium.

A date is yet to be fixed for the encounter, while United are also expected to host anoter Football League side during July.

Away friendlies at Worksop Town, Grantham Town and Cleethorpes Town have also been confirmed.

United travel to Worksop - summer signing Luke Shiels’s former club - on Monday, July 15 (KO 7.30pm).

They will arrive at Grantham on Tuesday, July 23 (KO 7.45pm and Cleethorpes seven days later on Tuesday, July 30 (KO 7.30pm).