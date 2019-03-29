“I always back my boys!” Greswell wants Wyberton to upset leaders Moorlands, his tip for the Lincs League title

Joe Greswell thinks Lincoln Moorlands Railway will win the league, but he would love his Wyberton side to spoil their Saturday.

The Colts host the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League table toppers this weekend, looking to make it five wins in a row.

“I can’t wait to play them,” manager Greswell said.

“When we played them earlier on in the season I told their manager they were my pick to win the league, and I stand by that.

“I’m not looking too much in to the fact we beat them at their place as they had four players suspended that day.

“Since they have welcomed them back, they have kept picking up points and sit on top of the table.”

Moorlands side two points clear of second-place Gainsborough Trinity Reserves, but with two games in hand.

Fifth-place Wyberton may be out of the title race, but victory could see them leapfrong Ruston Sports.

“They are team that are ruthless when playing well and don’t lose often,” Greswell added of Moorlands.

“Saying that, I always back my boys and when they’re on it, we can beat anybody in this league.”

Kick off at The Causeway will be at 3pm.