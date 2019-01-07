“I believe this group will get us up the league!” Edgley praises Boston Town squad, adding he is one signing away from a side which can climb the table

Gary Edgley believes he has put together the squad which can take Boston Town to safety.

Liam Tunstall scored his second goal in as many games on Saturday as the Poachers, including new signing Luke Hollingworth, beat Peterborough Northern Star 1-0 at the DWB Stadium.

Boston Town v Peterborough Northern Star, football action.

The result lifted Town out of the UCL Premier’s bottom two as they leapfrogged Rothwell Corinthians.

“There has been a lot said about the amount of players I have signed since I have been here, but from when I arrived at the club I have only Jordan Tate, Ollie Pinner, Mido Turki and Lori Borbely still here,” Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk.

“I don’t think people realise the position I was put in from when I arrived and the players I was left with. Also with the restraints that I am under I can’t just go out and bring in established UCL players or players from leagues above.

“I have had to bring in players from lower levels or players that weren’t possibly getting as much football at their previous club as they would have liked, also younger players wanting to establish themselves at this level.

“I have then had to try and gel these players together and work on improving them so they can compete at this level. Some have worked, some haven’t, that’s why the team has been chopped and changed.”

But after Saturday’s victory, Edgley believes he has found a squad which can do the business, especially as the club claimed its first win in nine attempts.

“I believe the group I have now will see us through the rest of the season and get us up the league where I want and believe we should be,” he added.

“I have one more new signing arriving with us this week then I just want to concentrate on this group of lads and improve them individually and collectively.

“Of course we are not out of danger by any means but I have said all along that these players, with experience and a little bit of time, will produce - just like they did yesterday.”

Hollingworth, 33, has experience with Holbeach United and Sleaford Town.

