“I can’t fault them today!” Elliott pleased with Boston United performance, but not the scoreline at Brackley

Craig Elliott.
Boston United were beaten at Brackley Town, but manager Craig Elliott believes he saw an improved performance from his side.

The Pilgrims made it three defeats without a goal following their 2-0 reverse at St James’s Park, in a contest which was settled by one moment of brilliance and a penalty.

Boston looked composed in the first half until Lee Ndlovu’s turn of pace and pass to James Armson saw the hosts take a 44th-minute lead.

And it was 2-0 five minutes after the break as Shane Byrne converted from the spot after Ben Davies was dismissed for handball.

“It was a matter of coming out with a bit of credit and, to be fair to the lads, they did that,” Elliott of his side going 2-0 down.

“I’ve been harsh on them the last few weeks but I can’t fault them today. I thought they put a really good shift in.

“To a man they were great, but we’re a bit down on our luck at the minute, we’ve got people injured and another sending off.”

Elliott added: “I thought, first half, we did everything we wanted to do.

“We stopped them having chances and had one or two moments ourselves. I was looking forward to going in 0-0.

“Then they went down the middle and got that goal. It gave them confidence and a bad start to the second half - game over.

“The penalty was unfortunate and then the sending off makes it a double whammy. It’s damage limitation after that.

“They’ve got too many good players and if you come out they pick you off.”