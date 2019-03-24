“I hate playing them!” Boss Greswell delighted Wyberton took the sting out of the Nettles as they made it four in a row againt tricky opposition

Lincs League

Wyberton 3 Nettleham 0

Wyberton made it four wins in a row as they beat Nettleham 3-0 on Saturday.

Nicky Frost netted twice and Curtis Revell was also on target, although boss Joe Greswell was especially pleased his defence took the sting out of the Nettles.

“Other then the top two, I hate playing Nettleham,” he said.

“They are a young, experienced team who have played together in this league for a number of seasons now and just don’t give up. They are everywhere.

“In my eyes they have one of the best strikers in the league through Jack Higginson, he is so big and strong and can do everything.

“So to get a clean sheet and the three points is very pleasing.”

Greswell admitted his side are also finding their touch in front of goal at exactly the right time.

“Like our previous game against them, before we scored the third the game could have gone either way.

“I’m also happy for both goalscorers today. Rev and Nick set themselves high standards and have been disappointed with their own performances recently.

“But after today, they have no right to be disappointed. They were brilliant.”

The first 25 minutes was very even with both goalkeepers making a couple of decent saves, but it was Wyberton who took the lead when a throw-in deep in the Colts’s half saw Janson Pinner and Daniel White play a lovely one-two, with Pinner playing the ball over to Frost.

Frost then found Revell, who played a one-two with White before completing a brilliantly-worked goal.

Nettleham came alive after the goal and were unlucky not to go in level.

Stand-in goalkeeper Alex Smith made a top save, tipping over a shot that was destined to find the top corner.

The second half began with both sides looking to attack, but it was Frost that doubled Wyberton’s lead as he volleyed home a cross from Revell.

That goal took the sting out of Nettleham and, even though they didn’t give up, Wyberton wrapped up the points via another Frost goal.

Sixteen-year-old debutant Callum Edwards was close to making to four as his free kick sailed just wide of the post.

On Saturday Wyberton welcome Lincs League leaders Lincoln Moorlands Railway, who they will also play in the Supplementary Cup final, to the Causeway.

Kick off will be at 3pm.