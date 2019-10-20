“I’m delighted for the fans!” Chairman David Newton celebrates Boston United’s ‘unusual’ FA Cup run

David Newton joked it was ‘unusual’ to see his Boston United side celebrate a cup win... before revealing his dream draw.

Andi Thanoj’s first-half free kick was enough for the Pilgrims to move into the FA Cup’s first round for the first time since before chairman Newton took control of the club.

“Unusual for us this, isn’t it?” he said with a smile.

“We don’t normally have a great cup run so it’s just great for the fans. Fantastic.

“I thought the lads played really well, we got the goal, worked well and controlled the second half.

“We thoroughly deserved it and I’m delighted for the fans.”

Boston have banked more than £36,000 in prize money from their three cup wins to date this term.

“The money’s obviously important, but to me it’s more important we start to win games and get on a consistent run,” Newton added.

“The money’s great but winning’s more important to me.”

So who does Newton want in Monday’s draw? A League One big boy or the bye to round two which comes with Bury’s expulsion from the Football League?

“A bye into the next round would be perfect. Then we’ll have Lincoln City at home and, after that, away to Liverpool,” the chairman said, not confirming the side he’d like to face in round four.