“I want to be able to look back and say I’ve won that league!” Luke Shiels has joined Boston United to lift trophies

Luke Shiels has joined Boston United because he wants to be a winner.

The former Harrogate Town and Alfreton Town defender believes that making the move to the Jakemans Stadium could see him claim the trophy he wants to cap his career with.

“I’m 29 and I want to win something,” he told The Standard.

“I’ve spent a few years in this division now and I want something to show what I did in my career.

“I reached the play-offs with Harrogate in one of my better seasons. Now I want to be able to look back and say I’ve won that league.”

Shiels was Craig Elliott’s first summer signing, making the move from Alfreton with fellow Red Tom Platt.

He was a teammate of incoming keeper Peter Crook at Harrogate and has also played alongside Andi Thanoj.

“I’ve been keeping an eye on Twitter, seeing who has come into the club,” Shiels added.

“Being a new player it’s always good to know a few of the lads when you arrive.

“I had a good chat with Craig (Elliott - manager) before I signed.

“He told me all about the history of the club and what he wants to do this season.”