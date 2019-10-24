“I was surprised!” Craig Elliott can’t believe he convinced Huddersfield Town to let Boston United bring in loanee Demeaco Duhaney

Craig Elliott admitted he was shocked that Boston United were given the green light to sign Demeaco Duhaney.

The 20-year-old defender has joined the Pilgrims on loan from Championship side Huddersfield Town until January 2.

Duhaney made his senior debut in Town’s 1-0 Premier League victory over Wolves last season and has previously featured in the EFL Tophy for former club Manchester City.

“If I’m being honest I was surprised I managed to get him,” Elliott said.

“I chanced my arm a little bit as he’s got a great pedigree. But he needs games and we’re grateful he’s come here.”

Duhaney, who has represented England under 20s, is eligible to feature in the FA Cup.

“He’s strong and good going forward, we needed someone who gives us what Whitts (Alex Whittle) does on the left),” Elliott added.