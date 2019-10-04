In-form meets unbeaten as Boston Town head to Loughborough University

Boston Town head to unbeaten Loughborough University looking to complete a hat-trick.

The Poachers’ first two victories of the UCL Premier campaign have come in their last two matches - against Lutterworth and Peterborough Northern Star.

Gary Edgley’s side are now looking to make it three in a row as they travel to Leicestershire tomorrow.

However, they face a stern test in the shape of Loughborough, who sit second in the table, having won six and drawn one of their opening seven matches.

Oadby Town are the only side to take a point of the Uni side so far this term.

Kick off at Loughborough University Stadium will be at 3pm.