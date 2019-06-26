‘Incredible talent’ among trio of Boston United signings

Boston United’s summer rebuild has continued with more signings for the upcoming season.

Two of the latest editions to the squad are George Green and Alex Whittle.

Dominic Knowles signs on, with Craig Elliott and Chris Cook watching.

These two players came through the Everton and Liverpool youth ranks respectively.

Attacking midfielder Green, 23, spent his youth career at Bradford City and the Toffees.

His career has also seen him on the books of Tranmere Rovers, Oldham Athletic, Ossett Albion, Burnley, Kilmarnock, Salford City and Viking FK in Norway.

Over last two seasons he has faced the Pilgrims with Nuneaton Town and Chester City.

Left back Whittle was a Red as a youngster and also has experience with Dunfermline Athletic, AFC Fylde, York City and Forest Green Rovers.

The 26-year-old spent last season with Warrington Town.

Pilgrims’ manager Craig Elliott said: “I think it’s widely acknowledged that George is an incredible talent.

“He has come to this club for the right reasons to be successful.

“My job is to unlock this potential and to get him to grow and be the player I think he can be.

“Alex is a player I have tracked for a while. He possesses all the attributes I want in my players this season with pace, enthusiasm and a will to be successful.

“He had a great year for Warrington Town last season and has shown a lot of hunger to come and be successful for Boston United.”

The Pilgrims have now signed eight new players.

Another recent signing was striker Dominic Knowles.

The former Burton Albion and Harrogate Town attacker became Craig Elliott’s sixth summer signing.

Knowles came through Burnley’s youth system and has also played for Gainsborough Trinity and Kidderminster Harriers.

The 27-year-old left Harrogate this summer after two spells at Wetherby Road, helping them win the 2017-18 National League North play-offs.

He follows Peter Crook, Tom Platt, Jordan Thewlis, Luke Shiels and Tom Clare into the Jakemans Stadium as Elliott continues to build his squad.