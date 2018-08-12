Indoor bowlers set for Dickinson Pairs

Boston Indoor Bowling Club will re-open their doors on Tuesday, August 28.

The first competition will be the Dickinson Pairs action.

Opening fixtures are: August 28: 6.30pm - P. Sharman v D. Smith, N. Dunnington v R. Limb, P. Flatters v K. Sharp, B. Thompson v C. Nundy; 8pm - D. Gill v P. Weaver, B. Samson v B. Wilson, R. Epton v F. Epton, A. Hill v R. Vinter; August 29: 6.30pm - I. Roberts v G. Scarboro, J. Smith v P.Atkin, C.Palmer v J. Cammack, S. Lawrence v S. Todd.

The indoor season begins with pleasure bowling on the 28th from 2pm-6pm, with the Dickinson Pairs in the evening, the same schedule taking place on the 29th and 30th.

September 1 will be the 80th Anniversary Ball, with pleasure bowling from 4pm-9pm on September 2.

The leagues will begin on Monday, September 3.