Injury marrs Boston United under 19s’s clash with Eastwood

Boston United under 19s’s defeat to Eastwood Community was marred by by an injury to Finlay Armond yesterday.

The match was delayed for more than an hour following a head injury to the Pilgrims player, which saw him taken from the ground in an ambulance.

The visitors took the lead only for Jenson Bark to level for United.

But three late goals saw Eastwood claim the spoils.

UNITED: Frestle, Stevens, Forbes, Fisher, Elston, Crashley, Armond (Gray 90), Young, Gaukroger, Bastow, Bark; Sub (not used): Barrett.