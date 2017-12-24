Inter side’s incentive

An added incentive for the Balcan Lighting Supplies Lincolnshire League squad as they prepare for their second round tie against the Staffordshire County Senior League is a quarter-final away day in either Chester or York.

Success in the re-arranged round two of the Inter League Cup against the men from the Potteries will see the Yellowbellies visit either the Chester and Wirral Football League or the York Football League in the last eight.

But first Matt Easton’s men have to overcome the talented cream of Staffordshire when the two meet at Skegness Town’s Vertigo Stadium.

The two sides are now due to meet at the home of Lincs League champions Skegness next month on a date to be confirmed following their original-date postponement on December 9.