“It needs to happen!” Jonathan Wafula targets FA Cup first round tie with Boston United

Jonathan Wafula has set his sights on reaching the FA Cup’s first round.

The Pilgrims travel to face Hednesford Town on Saturday, with the winners earning a place in the hat alongside clubs from League One and Two.

Manager Craig Elliott guided previous club Shaw Lane to the first round in 2017, where ex-Pilgrim Lee Bennett was on the scoresheet in a 3-1 defeat to Mansfield Town.

But Wafula missed out on that experience, having opted to leave the Ducks for Gainsborough Trinity earlier in the year.

“I wasn’t there for that one, but it was great for the lads,” said Wafula, who is returning to full fitness following a knee injury.

“I’d love to be there for it this time, it needs to happen for me.

“I need to get myself back to my best.

“I’m motivated to get into the team but it’s very competitive this year.

“The lads have been doing well.”

Wafula believes that the buzz of drawing a full-time club would add an extra spring to the step of United.

“We need to keep progressing as we’d love to play a Football League side,” he added.

“It keeps the confidence up game by game, we don’t necessarily have to play our best.

“It’s about getting results.”

Wafula’s only two appearances of the season have come off the bench in cup competitions, the Lincs Senior Cup win over Scunthorpe United and the FA Cup success at Sutton Coldfield Town.

He wasn’t in the squad for Saturday’s contest against Darlington, but with the FA Cup allowing seven substitutes to be named he could well be in contention for a place this weekend.

In the event of a draw a replay would be held at York Street on Tuesday evening (KO 7.45pm).