“It’s about pride!” Greswell says Wyberton will treat final two league fixtures like ‘cup finals’ as they set sights on fourth spot

Wyberton’s final two games of the Lincs League season will see them face the only sides they haven’t beaten.

The Colts host Horncastle Town on April 27, but tomorrow travel to Lincoln United Development Squad’s Ashby Avenue home.

Manager Joe Greswell is looking for a reaction after Wyberton were heavily beaten twice this season by United.

“We have faced them twice this season and got battered both times,” he said.

“It’s about pride on Saturday, something we didn’t show in our last game against Nettleham.

“Lincoln have had a similar season to us, good results, bad results and also find themselves in a final.

“This sounds simple but whoever turns up on the day wins for me on Saturday.

“If we have any chance of finishing fourth we have to get maximum points from our remaining games, so we will treat them like two cup finals.”