It’s an honour to be Boston United club captain, now let’s leave York Street on a high - Rollins

Jay Rollins wants to sign off from York Street on a high.

Boston United’s club captain and longest-serving player wants to help the Pilgrims begin life in their new ground on the back of a positive campaign.

If that’s to happen, Rollins knows it’s vital to come through the seven fixtures of August in a strong position.

“Having been here so long I want to end my last season here on a high, I think all the lads want the same for the club,” said Rollins, who joined United after impressing on trial at the start of the 2015-16 campaign.

“We’ve got a tough first month, but I feel it’s a good time to play those games.

“The season’s started and everyone’s fresh. It’s a good time to go to those places where it’s tough, rather than the end of the sesason.”

United return to action at home to Leamington on Tuesday following the postponement of Saturday’s trip to Spennymoor.

Rollins was among United’s most eyecatching players as they kicked off their campaign with a 1-1 draw at home to Chester on Saturday and also looked lively during Tuesday’s draw at Alfreton.

And although he is part of a new-look attack line, brimming with talented options for manager Craig Elliott to pick from, Rollins doesn’t believe he will suffer teething problems.

“I’m used to playing alongside new players,” he said with a smile.

“I’ve been playing here a long time and come across a lot of players. But we are a close group.

“We’re all Doncaster, Sheffield area so I knew a lot of them already, so it does help.

Rollins - who called it an ‘honour’ to be named club captain - is also enjoying the free roles handed to the Pilgrims’ attackers.

He said: “He (Elliott) is quite relaxed about it, he just tells us to express ourselves.

“It’s nice to play like that.There’s no pressure with him.

“It’s an honour for me, in my fifth season now, to be made club captain. I’m enjoying it here, I always have done.

“The last few seasons haven’t gone well with injuries, but I really like the place.”

