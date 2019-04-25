“It’s got to be massive!” George Willis says Boston United desperate to end final season at York Street on a high

George Willis says the Boston United dressing room are aware how ‘massive’ the club’s final season at York Street has to be.

With the Pilgrims announcing that the 2019-20 campaign will be their final one at the Jakemans Stadium - the site they have called home since their formation in 1933 - the club knows it is vital to sign off on a high, and give the supporters some fond farewell memories.

“It’s got to be massive,” said Player of the Year Willis.

“In terms of looking at that, the gaffer’s spoke about the positive news about the new stadium and the work the chairman (David Newton) and Neil (Kempster, vice-chairman) have done.

“It’s vital we get next season right for the fans, because they’ve been incredible through - let’s be right - a rocky season.

“It’s been a huge disappointment, I’m aware of that. It is about getting it right.

“I’m happy to be part of the plans and hopefully we can make a success of it.”

Willis has played two seasons at York Street with Boston, but has also visited with Gainsborough Trinity.

And he knows just how influential the support can be when the place is rocking, something he wants to feel next year.

“Boston’s a big club and that’s what brought me here in the first place,” he said.

“They’ve got amazing backing. The fans are fantastic, so it hurts even more when we don’t win.

“But I’ve played on the opposite side against Boston and when it’s going well it’s unbelieveable how big an effect the fans can have.

“If we transfer that to the new stadium it can be massive and it’s something everyone here should want to be a part of.”

But what is it like for a visiting keeper stood between the sticks at the Town End?

“It’s not much fun,” Willis added. “That’s a part of the game, I get that at other places.

“But especially here, you felt that if Boston were on top, you feel it now, it gives you a big boost.

“We need to create that next year and then at the new stadium. It’s got to be like that.”

With this season turning out to be a damp squib, keeper Willis accepts it may take a huge effort to get the supporters back on side.

But it is a challenge he relishes.

Willis added: “When you know they’re behind you it’s a massive mental effect, it really is.

“They’ve got every right to be angry this season. Some lads have taken a lot of stick, but it’s warranted. We haven’t done enough.

“But we need to get them behind us next year and give them something to shout about.”