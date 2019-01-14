It’s not a one-off! Edgley believes Boston Town’s draw with Pinchbeck is hard work paying off

Gary Edgley believes that Boston Town’s draw against highflying Pinchbeck United was no fluke.

The Poachers made it four points from two games to lift themselves up to 17th in the UCL Premier.

“This isn’t a one-off result as this backs up last week’s very good performance and win against 11th-placed Peterborough Northern Star,” Edgley told bostontownfc.co.uk.

“The new lads we added a few weeks ago were the crucial parts of the team that we were missing.

“Again my bench had five on it and the lads that came on all played their part and this result wouldn’t have been possible without them.”

Liam Tunstall’s sumptuous flick handed Town an early lead, only for Nick Jackson to head level for the Knights, who began the day in third.

Robert Raducan skips a challenge. Photo: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online)

Edgley added: “I was extremely proud of my team yesterday - we changed the way we would usually like to play to adapt against a very strong Pinchbeck team and my players followed the game plan perfectly.

“We had to change it again at half time and I thought that made us even stronger.

“As a manager, to have my players believe in me and follow out a game plan to the letter makes me extremely pleased to have this group of players - every single one of them played their part in getting us a point.

“With the average age of the team being only 21, it’s a great credit to these lads for the amount they have improved individually and collectively to this level and then being able to compete against seasoned and very good UCL players they should be very proud of themelves.”

Travis Portas made a string of fine saves. Photo: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online)

Town host eighth-placed Leicester Nirvana on Saturday (KO 3pm).