“It’s now how we react to this performance and result that is important.” Boss Edgley demands Boston Town bounce back after unbeaen run ends

Boston Town boss Gary Edgley was full of praise for Harborough after they ended his side’s eight-game unbeaten streak... but now he is demanding his Poachers respond immediately.

Town suffered their first defeat of 2019 on Saturday, trailing 4-0 at the interval before Liam Tunstall netted a consolation late on.

“The way we have played over the last two months, I was obviously expecting and hoping for a better performance and result than what I saw,” Edgley confessed.

“I could come out with countless excuses as to why we didn’t turn up in the first half and I could lay the blame of the first half showing at a few doors, including my own, but I’m not going to do that.

“What I am going to do is congratulate my players and back room staff for the last two months and the performances we have put in.

“Also, I would like to give a huge amount of credit to Harborough Town for what they have said was the best 45 minutes they have played this season - and they thoroughly deserved the three points.”

Town return to action as they host struggling Kirby Muxloe on Saturday (KO 3pm).

And the Poachers boss believes his side must return to winning ways.

“We take the praise for great performances but we also have to take the blame for poor performances, and I can assure anyone reading this that my players and myself are annoyed and frustrated at our first half showing.

“It’s now how we react to this performance and result that is important.

“My players are young and I have said that the team I have put together is going to be for next season so it’s important we all, myself included, need to learn from yesterday and use the experience to make ourselves stronger and make sure that this doesn’t happen again.

“We will now start preparing for our next game at home to Kirby and look to get back to the level of performances we have shown over the last two months.”