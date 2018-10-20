‘It was like the Alamo, a draw would have been fair!’ Edgley praises Boston Town resilience as they beat Cogenhoe United

Gary Edgley admitted a draw may have been a fairer result, but the Boston Town manager was more than happy to end the day with three points after a second-half ‘Alamo’.

Jordan Tate’s first-half goal proved the difference at the DWB Stadium this afternoon as the Poachers beat Cogenhoe United 1-0 in a thrilling UCL Premier contest.

Tate fires Town in front. Photo: @russelldossett (www.sportspictures.online)

Robert Raducan saw a penalty saved in an opening 45 minutes where the hosts were on top, before the Cooks hit Town’s bar three times after the interval.

“I’m trying to be honest, a draw would have been fair,” Edgley told The Standard.

“For the last 25 minutes they put us under some real, real pressure.

“But they asked a lot of questions and the lads stood up to be counted.

“The first half was great, we played football how we want to and created chances.

“We kept the ball and should have gone in 2-0. It was good to get a clean sheet and another win.”

Edgley, however, admitted that a two-goal cushion may have made the second period a little less nervy for the hosts.

“The game should have been over at half time, then we can manage it,” he added.

“At 1-0 anything can happen to get them back in the game, a bobble or a deflection changes it.

“The lads’ work rate was an awful lot, we demand a lot from them. We set out to play our way.

“The first half, great football. The second half was like the Alamo, we were clinging on and hanging in.”

While Edgley praised a team performance, he also gave the thumbs up to defender Dan Moulds and midfield pair Corey Cunliffe and Tate.

He added: “We’ve done that today without our captain (Duran Reynolds) and vice-captain Andy (Parish).

“Dan Moulds has been massive for us, so strong and good in there.

“As for Corey Cunliffe, he’s been a revelation, seeing as he couldn’t get a game eight weeks ago.

“Last year he was at Skegness Town and played in bits and pieces, and here he is playing UCL. “What more can I ask of him?”

Turning his attention to Tate, Edgley added: “I kid with the lads, he’s a young lad but we call him a Boston Town legend.

“He loves it here and he’s such a good lad.

“There are no frills, just work rate and desire that makes things happen.

“He’s very fast and, for a little lad, very strong.”