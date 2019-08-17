Jake Wright out for up to three months... but will Boston United be missing Alex Whittle and Karl Byrne too?

Striker Jake Wright could be sidelined for up to three months with a torn hamstring... and now Boston United are hoping they can avoid a mini injury crisis.

Alex Whittle and Karl Byrne both limped out of today’s 1-1 draw with Guiseley, suffering from groin problems.

While the full backs may still be in contention for Saturday’s trip to Gloucester City, Wright is expected to be out for some time.

The on loan striker had been playing with a hamstring twinge, which went from bad to worse while training with parent club York City on Thursday.

“Jake’s had a bit of a hamstring problem and we’ve tried to manage it,” Elliott said.

“He’s done some extra with York in training on Thursday morning and it’s backfired. He’s torn it pretty bad and we’re looking at two to three months he’ll be out.

“I’m not going to lie, I’m down in the dumps. He’s a player I admire and I thought he’d do really well for us.

“Fingers crossed it may be two months but it’s not looking good short term and we’ll miss him in the next few weeks, his energy up front.”

With Jordan Thewlis and Jay Rollins now beginning three-match bans for red cards in the Leamington win, and Jonathan Wafula missing the start of the season with a knee problem, Elliott is hoping he will have Whittle and Byrne available for the Bank Holiday weekend double.

“That’s my biggest concern, we were carrying a few injuries into the game,” Elliott added.

“Training wasn’t great on Thursday. We have five or six unable to train. It was something I tried to keep quiet.

“They’re both sore. Maybe Alex a bit more than Karl.

“He’s had a little niggle in his groin for a couple of weeks but he’s been managing it, while Karl’s came out of nowhere.”