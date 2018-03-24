Johnson double makes it three wins in a row for Boston Town

Cameron Johnson continued his impressive scoring form as Boston Town beat Leicester Nirvana 3-0 at the DWB Stadium.

The striker - who had netted four times in his three previous games - scored at the start and end of the first half as the Poachers went in with a comfortable 3-0 lead.

Johnson netted in the first and 42nd minutes, while Lewis Scattergood also found the net in the eighth minute.

Although Town had further cvhances in the second half they couldn’t add to their tally, while Seth Greeves earned his cleasn sheet with some good saves.