Dennis Greeen believes that in-form striker Cameron Johnson is ‘too good’ for the UCL Premier.

The attacker made it six goals in four appearances after netting a brace in Boston Town’s 3-0 win over Leicester Nirvana on Saturday.

“He’s too good for this level, that’s why we were keen to sign him for the club,” Greene said.

“Since he’s started playing regularly he’s really shown how good he is.”

The Poachers return to action tonight as they host Desborough Town at the DWB Stadium (KO 7.45pm).