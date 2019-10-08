Jonathan Wafula faces ‘long way to go’ in battle to regain Boston United place

Jonathan Wafula concedes he’s got ‘a long way to go’ to force his way back into the Boston United starting XI.

The winger pulled on a Pilgrims shirt on Saturday for the first time since picking up a knee injury in July, his late cameo in the FA Cup win at Sutton Coldfield Town ending a frustrating two-and-a-half months on the sidelines.

“It’s good to be back. I’ve got a long way to go but it’s a good start,” said Wafula, who admits he’s hated not being involved with the squad on match days.

“It’s horrible. It’s the worst.

“Some people might think having a Saturday off is all right, but it’s the worst. There’s nothing I could do.

“It was a strange one but I had to work hard to get back and here I am. I’ve never had anything like that before.”

Wafula made 27 appearances for United last season but Saturday’s arrival off the bench and a substitute appearance against Scunthorpe in the county cup are the only times he’s played competitively this term. And with his United teammates in a rich vein of form, Wafula realises he may have to bide his time to feature again.

“It’s tough. I had to take a break, not playing for a month or two,” he continued.

“I’ve missed a bit of pre-season and I’m trying to catch everyone up.

“Mentally, trying to get back in the team has been hard.

“The lads are doing well, but I’ve got to get my head down and do the best I can.”

During his spell out, Wafula learned that an away fan had been found guilty of using racially aggravated behaviour towards him during last season’s FA Cup defeat to Peterborough Sports.

Reacting to the news, the midfielder told The Standard: “It’s all done. I appreciate the support I had.

“It’s a situation where I need to get my head down now and focus on the football and doing my best for the lads and manager.

“Things happen, you can’t let it distract you.

“I’m here to do my best for Boston.”