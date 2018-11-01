Jones delighted to link up with Boston United following advice from Salford teammate Piergianni

James Jones was happy to join Boston United after receiving some tips from former Pilgrim Carl Piergainni.

The 19-year-old central defender made his debut for United in Saturday’s 3-1 win over Hereford after arriving on a month-long youth loan from Salford City, also impressing despite the side going down to Brackley by the same scoreline in midweek.

“I spoke to Pidge about Boston,” Jones told The Standard.

“He told me it’s a brilliant club and he enjoyed his time here, so he said I’d enjoy it.

“It helps a lot to make a decision when you hear things like that.”

Jones made 15 appearances for Chester in the National League last season before his summer move to the Ammies, where he is now a teammate of Piergianni.

And he hopes his experience at the Jakemans Stadium can help him return to the north-west better equipped to battle Piergianni for a place in the Salford back line.

“I heard about the news and was delighted with the move,” added Shrewsbury-based Jones.

“The first time I met the (Boston) lads was before we got on the pitch, so it was good to get three points.

“I knew they were a good team and finished quite high last season.

“It’s quite a way out of my area, but it’s worth it for me to be playing football.

“Salford are flying, so I need to get out on loan and improve.

“The best way of doing that is to play games.”