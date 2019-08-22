Jordan Thewlis plans to use suspension to do his Boston United homework... and overcome injury

Jordan Thewlis will use his three-match ban to do some homework... and shrug off injury.

Boston United’s leading scorer and teammate Jay Rollins will both sit out Saturday’s trip to Gloucester City as they begin suspensions picked up for their part in the melee against Leamington.

But Thewlis is keen to use his time in the stands wisely, resting a niggling groin problem and studying his side.

“I’ve been struggling with my groin since Stamford, just before the start of the season,” the 26-year-old said.

“I’ve been missing training and playing games, which isn’t great. You want to be training, staying sharp.

“It’s not been ideal. The only plus I can take out of being banned is to get my groin right and hopefully come back scoring goals.”

The opportunity to rest an injury will perhaps come as a comfort to Thewlis more than most following last season’s ‘write off’.

After suffering injury with Harrogate Town he arrived at Boston in December on loan, looking for game time to help him get back to full fitness.

But less than 20 minutes into his debut at Chorley a wild challenge saw him suffer ankle ligament damage, ruling him out until the final few games of the campaign.

“I spent enough time watching last season, but I think it’ll be good to see things from a different perspective,” he said.

“We’ve not quite been clicking. From the sideline I can see where I can maybe affect things.

“I’ve not played too many games as a winger, mostly as a striker. So I’m still learning that position in a new team.

“Maybe the three games will do me good in seeing where I can help the team?

“Last year was near-renough a complete write-off. I want to forget last season.”

Thewlis is currently United’s leading scorer, having netted three times in the National League North so far.

And with Jake Wright sidelined with a hamstring problem, Boston travel to Gloucester with a squad where nobody has yet registered a league goal.

“It’s strange one as obviously I should be happy to be scoring goals,” Thewlis added.

“But I’m not happy with performances, individually and as a team. It puts a bit of a dampener on it.”