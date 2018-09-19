Judge me on next five games, says Poachers boss

Gary Edgley believes the next five matches will see the real Boston Town come to the fore.

The Poachers have had a miserable start to the season, picking up one draw and six defeats in all competitions.

But new boss Edgley says his own ‘pre-season’ is now out of the way and it is time to judge him on the team he sends out this weekend.

“I’m confident, going forward, we can pick up points over the next five games,” he said.

“These five games, judge me on them. Judge us for where we are as a team after them.

“I said to the boys, this (the past three matches) has been my pre-season, really. My way of getting over to them how we’re going to play and impose ourselves.”

The Poachers, currently second-bottom in the United Counties League Premier Division, face a home double this week, entertaining basement boys Wellingborough Whitworth on Saturday (KO 3pm) and 13th-place Peterborough Northern Star on Tuesday (KO 7.45pm).

These will be followed by away matches at Newport Pagnell Town and Wellingborough Town, before the arrival of Cogenhoe United.

Town were without a fixture at the weekend, and Edgley said the break helped him with his quest of strengthening things on and off the field.

He added: “I didn’t come in blindfolded. I knew there were problems which needed to be sorted out.

“From my point of view, I’ve learned a lot about the lads now.

“We’re trying to build and move forward. The fitness levels are getting better and the boys have been putting in two training sessions a week and training hard.

“I’m pleased with the response. The way I like my teams to play, they need to be fit.”

While playing personnel has changed at the club over the past few weeks, Edgley believes he has a team good enough to climb the table.

He continued: “It’s tough for them, but the main thing is it is confidence.

“They’ve had it bad and been promised things which haven’t come.

“It slowly drags you down, and if results go the same way it drags them down.

“They’re a good set of lads with good hearts. But I’m sure over the next few weks everything will improve.”